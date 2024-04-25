Inter-house volleyball tournament organised at Sainik School, Kunjpura

The school set the stage for an electrifying inter-house volleyball tournament for the 2024-25 session, brimming with remarkable displays of skill and sportsmanship. The prestigious event saw Panipat House emerging as champions in the senior category, while Kurukshetra House lifted the trophy in the junior category. Col Manbeer Choudhary (retd), an alumnus of Sainik School, Kunjpura, and later Sainik School, Balachadi, was the chief guest. Principal Col Vijay Rana presented him with a school memento as a token of appreciation. Thaneshwar Senior House and Chillianwala House showcased remarkable talent, securing the positions of runners-up in the senior and junior categories, respectively. Cadet Vishal Sandhu and Cadet Vansh were recognised as the ‘Best Players’ in their respective categories, while Cadet Vinit and Cadet Vanshaj were acknowledged as the ‘Best Emerging Players’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Panipat