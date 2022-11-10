Inter-school cricket tournament at Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal

The final match of three-day Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia Inter-Dyal Singh Schools Cricket Tournament was played between the host school, Dyal Singh Public School, Sector-7, Karnal, and Dyal Singh Public School, Dyal Singh Colony, Karnal. Shalini Narang, Principal, DSPS-7, Karnal, presided over the event as chief guest. Sushma Devgun, Principal, Dyal Singh Public School, DSC, Karnal, was the guest of honour. The host school team not only won the match by 29 runs, but also the tournament. The match was followed by felicitation function. DSPS-7 bagged Winner’s Trophy. The second position was claimed by DSPS, Panipat. The third position was acquired by DSPS, DSC, Karnal, and DSPS, Jagadhri, won the fourth position. Ayush was honoured with the ‘Best Batsman’ Trophy as he scored 160 runs in the tournament. The ‘Best Bowler’ Trophy was claimed by Saksham Dahiya. Arav won the ‘Best Fielder’ Trophy and Aditya ‘Best All-Rounder’ Trophy. Shalini Narang formally announced the closing of the tournament and congratulated all budding sportsmen and their coaches for the successful completion of the event. Madhu Grover, Headmistress, lauded the achievement of the school team.