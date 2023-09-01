Inter-school debate winners

A district-Level inter-school English Debate Competition-2023 was organised by Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar for students of classes III-XII. As many as 215 students from 34 schools from districts Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar participated in the competition. The contest was followed by prize distribution wherein the winning teams were awarded by the Shashi Bathla director of Mukand institutes.

