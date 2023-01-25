Inter-school events at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students of the school showed their talent and won in various inter-school robotic events and scrabble competition. Satvik Garg of Class X and Aditya Bansal of Class XI (humanities) bagged the second position in “Line Follower” event in robotics. Arnav Bansal of Class X and Pulkit of Class IX bagged the first position in the “Tug of War” event in robotics. In the “Robo Fight” event, students of Class VI Ayaan Arya and Pratyaksh Goyal bagged the third position. In the scrabble challenge, Pranav Thakur of Class XI bagged the second position. The school management congratulated all winners and appreciated their mentors for training and motivating students.
