Interaction session at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

An interaction session with Isha Ramawat Gupta, ophthalmologist, was held for the students of classes VI to VIII at the school. The ophthalmologist interacted with students and answered their queries regarding various difficulties they faced with their eyes. It was an engaging session when the students asked about various eye allergies, dark circles, about the diet to be taken to improve vision etc. The doctor advised the students to get nine hours of good sleep and do eye exercises to decrease the number. She even advised washing of eyes regularly with cold water. The session was also attended by Principal Urvashi Kakkar and the Senior Secondary head Renu Sharma. As there were many queries, the Principal asked students to write their queries which would be answered by the resource person. The session was planned for this age group as this was the time when students were prone to eye infections and eyesight problems began at this age due to over exposure to screen time and mobile phones.