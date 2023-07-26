Interactive session on life skills at BCM, Dugri, Ludhiana

Dr Vandna Shahi, an expert in the field of education, conducted an engaging and enlightening interactive session with Class XI students of the school. The session revolved around the students’ academic growth, life skills development, and the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in shaping their future. One of the key aspects of the discussion was centred on the life skills that students have acquired through their educational experiences. Dr Shahi highlighted the significance of these skills in preparing students to face the challenges of the VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.