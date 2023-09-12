International Literacy Week at GMSSS-16, Chandigarh

The school embarked on a week-long celebration of International Literacy Week . In classes VII and VIII, students were introduced to the world of storytelling. Language teachers curated a selection of captivating stories, which were shared with students in PDF format. Simultaneously, Class IX delved into the realm of poetry. An assortment of thought-provoking poems was carefully chosen and made available to the students. For students of Class X, the focu was on honing reading comprehension skills. A sample Google Form was shared and the students were encouraged to attempt it. In Class XI, the students embarked on a literary adventure by reading a book of their choice and subsequently crafting a 200-word review. In Class XII, students were tasked with researching and writing about at least three famous authors. The teachers facilitated discussions on the stories shared with the students. Students engaged in lively conversations, sharing their experiences.