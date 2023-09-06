Mobile phone is one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century. We all know how useful it is in our daily life. With the help of the internet, we can buy groceries, clothes and medicines online. Not only this, we can also book air and rail tickets. During the lockdown, mobile phones and internet was the only source of entertainment, shopping and so much more. It played an important role in a student's life as with the help of mobiles, students could take their online classes and not miss out on studies.

However, on the other hand, the radiation from the phones is dangerous for our health. It causes irritation in eyes, headaches and blurriness. Many people even sleep close to their phones while it’s on charging. This is extremely harmful for our brain and heart. Also, there have been cases where the phones have exploded due to overheating and injured people.

When people wake up, the first thing they do is immediately check their phone. This can harm our mental well-being.

One must understand that the aim of inventing a phone was for learning good things. However, people are misusing it and children are misbehaving with their parents, teachers and friends over it. The sooner one understands the pros and cons of phone and internet addiction, the better it will be for the overall well-being.

Anshika,Class VII, Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula