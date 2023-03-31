Introspection About Life

What is life? Is it worth it? If we have to perish in the end then, what is the meaning of life?

It depends on you. Life is different for everyone. For example, some are born poor whereas some are born rich, but it is not definite that someone who is born poor will die poor. A fair guess is that it is not your fault if you are born poor, but it is your fault if you die poor.

An important part of someone's life is their environment and how people treat them. If a person is provided with everything from necessities to luxury, then chances are they will take everything for granted and in difficult times, they may not survive. If a person has things of necessity but has to earn to live in luxury, they will have a purpose in life to work hard and, in this process, they might meet someone else who is in a similar situation. They can help each other and can grow.

As a student, you will be stuck in a daily routine of going to school, coming back, completing homework and giving exams. But, there are two options. Either work hard and get good grades or waste your time on irrelevant things. By this, I don't mean you should limit your social circle but you should not overdo things. Even if you are doing the most important work in the world, and you overdo it, then instead of benefiting, it will harm you.

And if you want to improve your life, regardless the purpose, then you should start by doing small things like waking up early, exercising, studying for an extra hour and slowly you will find ways to improve. In the end, it is you, who decides what to do and your actions have a huge impact on your life. If the answer to the question, "Did I have a good life?" is "yes", then congratulations, you did it. Don't be disheartened if the answer is no, life gives everyone a second chance, you just have to pull yourself together and grab it.

Anhadjot Singh

Anhadjot Singh, Class VIII, Ryan International School, Patiala