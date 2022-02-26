Investiture ceremony at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

To instil leadership qualities in the students and keeping the tradition of the institution, new members of the students’ council were elected at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, and the investiture ceremony of the new student council members was organised on February 25, 2022.The ceremony started with a welcome speech and prayer. The elected members were conferred with their respective badges and sashes by Director of the school, followed by an oath-taking ceremony where they pledged to carry out the duties assigned to them with sincerity and efficiency. Monsoon Thakur and Urva Bhardwaj led the student council as the chosen head boy and head girl, respectively.

Principal Ms.Vandna in her address congratulated the council members and encouraged them to put in their honest efforts for every endeavour and to become an inspiration for their juniors. With the flag held high, the ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.