Investiture ceremony at DAV Public School, Chandigarh

DAV Public School, Sec 8-C, Chandigarh, conducted its investiture ceremony. The student council was inducted on the occasion. New office bearers took oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity and loyalty. The office-bearers were presented badges and sashes by the school Principal Monika Paliwal. Captains of the four houses were presented with respective house flags, sashes and badges by the house wardens and teacher in charges. The new appointments included the prefects: Ramandeep (Head Boy), Vanshita (Head Girl), Raakin (Discipline In charge), Ashish(Vice Prefect Boy) and Jigya (Vice Prefect Girl). In the senior category, Aryan Bhalla, Vansh Goswami, Sahil and Arshbir of Class X were appointed as Captains of Abhyas, Jyoti, Nishtha and Swayam Prabha Houses, respectively. In the junior category, Vansh Chauhan, Vansh Deswal, Manasvi Sharma and Diyali were appointed as Captains of Abhyas, Jyoti, Nishtha and Swayam Prabha Houses, respectively. The school Principal congratulated the newly elected student council and emphasised that they should perform their duties as student leaders to the best of their ability.