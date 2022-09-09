Investiture ceremony at Delhi Public School, Ambala

Investiture ceremony was organised on the premises of Delhi Public School, Ambala. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp. Students greeted parents with a welcome song. The students of the school invoked the blessings of Lord Ganesha through a dance performance. Head Boy Rishabh Grover, Head Girl Shagun Rana, Deputy Head Boy Pragyan Agnihotri and Deputy Head Girl Jeea were honoured with sashes and badges. The members who were given the responsibilites were: Sports Captain Nikunj and Gauranshi Singh, Deputy Sports Captain Yuvraj Singh, Disha Rani, Student Counsellor Ritika Telang, Deputy Student Counsellor Ananya Sharma, Cultural Captain Ashmit Kaur, Deputy Cultural Captain Riya Gulati, Discipline Captain Shambhavi, Deputy Captain Vansh Arora, Literary Captain Shreya Jain, Deputy Captain Agrima Singh, captains of the four houses Navneet Singh, Tanisha Pannu, Ruhan Mittal, Mannat Sethi and vice-captains Sharnya Duggal, Aditya Bharadwaj, Pavani Bobal and Aryan Bhavani.