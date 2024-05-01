Investiture ceremony at EMM AAR International School, Adampur

The school held its annual investiture ceremony to induct the newly elected student council members for the academic year 2024-2025. The ceremony was a grand affair, attended by the school management, staff, and students. The school management conferred badges and sashes upon the council members. Baldeep Sahil (Class XII-B Arts) was bestowed with the title of Head Boy, while Anchal (Class XII-A Medical) was named Head Girl. Surkirat Singh Cheema (Class XII-B Commerce) and Hitika (Class XII-B Commerce) were appointed Vice-Head Boy and Vice-Head Girl, respectively. All the council members took oath promising to perform their duties with utmost honesty and dedication and promised to take the school to greater heights. School Chairman, Dr Sarav Tandon and Director Dr Simmi Tandon lauded the student performances and encouraged the students to excel in both academics and their talents.

