Investiture ceremony at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

An investiture ceremony was organised in the school to bestow duties and responsibilities on the newly elected student council representatives. The ceremony commenced with a spirited march past by students. After that the students gathered in the Madhav Vishal Kaksh. ‘Saraswati vandana’ marked the beginning of the formal proceedings. The ceremony progressed with the introduction and warm welcome of guests Ghanshyam Sharma, Mamta Sachdeva, Pawan Gupta and Randhir Walia by Principal Narayan Singh. The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of sashes and flags to the appointed student leaders by the chief guests and Principal. The oath ceremony followed. It was led by the captains and the newly appointed council members, pledging their commitment to uphold the values and duties entrusted to them. Ghanshyam Sharma, president of school, addressed the students and highlighted the importance of student leadership. A vote of thanks expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the ceremony was presented by. Neha Sachdeva, coordinator. The ceremony concluded with the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.
