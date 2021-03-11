Investiture ceremony at Ivy Int'l School, Shimla

The investiture ceremony, marking the formation of new ‘Student ‘ for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at the school. The proceedings of the ceremony began with a melodious and inspiring rendition of the School Anthem followed by a spectacular march past by all four clans viz. Bavarians, Spartans, Utopians and Venetians, led by their Clan Heads & Vice-clan heads. The function was presided over by Rajesh Sharma, Director, youth services and sports Himachal Pradesh, who spared his valuable time to lend his benign presence to grace the occasio. The new members of the Student Council pledged their loyalty towards the institution and bid a final salute to the gathering by marching away with elan.

The British School, Panchkula

The 12th Panchkula District Chess Championship 2022-23 (Boys) was hosted by the school on April 29 and 30. Director Sanjay Sethi welcomed the participants and said such competitions promoted discipline, goal-setting and critical thinking in a youth-friendly manner. The contest was declared open by Vice-Principal Vandana Sharma. The event was organised by the Chess Association, Panchkula. More than 300 participants from various cities of Haryana participated in it and competeed against their peers in different age categories.

DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt

Students displayed their confidence and talent through an impressive morning assembly covering all major occasions of Eid, Buddh Purnima and Thanksgiving. The students reminded everyone about the importance of talking politely and respecting everyone without any discrimination.

Principal Dr Seema Dutt commended the students for spreading the message of kindness and encouraged them to practice ‘giving’ without seeking anything in return. Also, she presented gifts to the helping staff of the school to acknowledge their contribution in everyday routine.

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Earth Day was celebrated at the school to raise awareness about protecting the planet and recognising global crisis of environment degradation. Students presented an exhibition on the theme ‘Mother Earth’.

The much-awaited exhibition enabled everyone to “see the world in a different light” and ignited the minds of young learners with the concept of 3Rs — reduce, recycle and reuse.

St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with the ICTRC — a national-level counsellor’s training and research organisation — the school hosted a webinar for principals and chairmen of schools in Northern India and in the Gulf countries. The main objective was to provide school administrators, a platform to develop conceptual understanding of the need of a teacher as a counsellor. This was done to provide leadership and direction to the guidance programme in their school. The session was attended by more than 650 national and international school heads and owners. Dr VS Ravindran, Director General, ICTRC, said when a teacher is empowered to be a counsellor as well, he/she will be able to engage in a dialogue with the child to debrief and empathise. Monica Chawla, Principal of the host school, recapitulated the webinar’s learnings under developmental phase, preventive phase and remedial phase. Dr Ravindran also addressed the queries and inspired the teachers to be influencers, positive thinkers andadvocates of constructive criticism.

DC Model School, Panchkula

To appreciate and thank the industrious workers of the school, Labour Day was celebrated on the campus. A special assembly was organised wherein students of classes I to V honoured them by presenting ‘Thank You’ cards and bouquets. The students expressed their gratitude through poetry recitation and speeches. A PPT presentation highlighted the history and importance of the day. Students of senior classes were shown motivational videos based on the dignity of labour and were also sensitised about respecting all types of work.

Students of the kindergarten section prepared beautiful cards and presented these to their nannies. Principal Usha Gupta acknowledged the importance of all workers and urged the students to respect and appreciate their efforts.

Sri Sukhmani Int’l School, Dera Bassi

To acknowledge the efforts of the labour force that works tirelessly, Labour Day, was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. Tiny-tots of pre-school and pre-primary prepared ‘Thank You’ cards and gave these to the school helpers. The teachers briefed the children about Labour Day and its importance. Principal Poonam Sharma said, “We all must learn to respect and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the working class”. Director Kanwaljit Kaur lauded the efforts of students and teachers and highlighted the importance of hard work. “We must foster better understanding of the importance of workers in our society”, she added.

Class XII students go down memory lane

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, bid adieu to the students of Class XII. Reminiscing their years at the school, Yuvraj Chandra, Sanchit Vashisht, Kaumud Sharma, Lakshita Jain, Krishna Gulati, Dhruv Batta, Sanjana Gurung, Raghav Gupta, Aarav Sen Mehta and Mishti Broor struck an emotional chord with their moving anecdotes and words of inspiration.

The outgoing students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers and parents. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh motivated the outgoing students with his words of experience and wisdom, advising them to become men and women of character and constantly strive to make wise choices in life.

Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

As part of the Earth Day celebrations, senior faculty members, along with a few students, met prominent people in the city to carry out discussions and chart out plans to save the planet. The students met Renu Bala Gupta (Mayor), Anish Yadav (Deputy Commissioner), Ganga Ram Punia (Superintendent of Police), Megha Bhandari (MC Sector 6) and Pritpal Singh Pannu (Chairman at NIFAA, Karnal).

The discussions revolved around saving the Earth and making the planet liveable. The students were appreciated by the government officials and representatives as they gave profound suggestions to undo the environmental damage. The officials were given saplings too by the students.

Students give wings to imagination with craft

CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, conducted various craft activities for students of classes IV to VIII. The aim was to boost their imagination and creative skills. The students showcased their talent and creativity by making beautiful key chains, colourful bookmarks, pop-up cards and dangling windchimes. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of students. She said, “Kudos to our budding artists who have made a great effort in giving shape to their imagination. Similarly, you will also give shape to your dreams. Well done!”

Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Special assemblies were conducted in senior as well as junior wing to appreciate and celebrate the efforts of the labour force on International Workers’ Day, which is also called Labour Day. The assembly was presented by students of Class II-A and Class X-B in their respective wings.

They started the assembly by reciting a few poems and singing songs. Later, the students presented a heart-warming skit and the teachers briefed the children about the importance of the Labour Day.

ACNP Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

The school organised a salad-decoration competition for students of classes III to V to inculcate healthy food habits in them. The participants revealed their creativity through beautiful designs and patterns formed inthe mouth-watering vegetable salads. Cleanliness, taste and presentation were the basic criteria of judgement. The judges told the students to include salad in their diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

PML SD Public School, Chd

To imbibe the virtue of giving and helping the lesser fortunate among students, the school donated 1,500 books to needy students of GGDSD college, Fatehgarh Churian. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the selfless efforts of the students and teachers.

St Soldier’s Int’l School, Mohali

To create awareness about colours, 'Red Day' was celebrated in the primary wing. Tiny tots came dressed in red and were welcomed by their teachers, also wearing red clothes. Various activities were conducted by activity in charge Deepa Sood. The little ones sang songs and sorted fruits and vegetables on the basis of their colour. They relished red drink Rooh Afza and red food items during break time and got red tattoos painted on their faces by their respective teachers.

Aanchal Int’l School, Chd

The school observed a week for inculcating good eating habits among students. Along with tiffin breaks, fruit breaks have also been introduced in the time table. A ‘healthy tiffin competition’ was organised for students from kindergarten to Class V in which they brought nutritious food in their tiffins. They were told about advantages of healthy food over junk food. Good eating habits such as eating slowly, avoiding having meals or snacks while watching TV, eating meals together as a family and encouraging students to drink more water, were some of the tips shared with the students by their teachers.