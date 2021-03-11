Investiture ceremony at Ivy Int'l School, Shimla

Investiture ceremony at Ivy Int'l School, Shimla

The investiture ceremony, marking the formation of new ‘Student ‘ for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at the school. The proceedings of the ceremony began with a melodious and inspiring rendition of the School Anthem followed by a spectacular march past by all four clans viz. Bavarians, Spartans, Utopians and Venetians, led by their Clan Heads & Vice-clan heads. The function was presided over by Rajesh Sharma, Director, youth services and sports Himachal Pradesh, who spared his valuable time to lend his benign presence to grace the occasio. The new members of the Student Council pledged their loyalty towards the institution and bid a final salute to the gathering by marching away with elan. 

The British School, Panchkula

The 12th Panchkula District Chess Championship 2022-23 (Boys) was hosted by the school on April 29 and 30. Director Sanjay Sethi welcomed the participants and said such competitions promoted discipline, goal-setting and critical thinking in a youth-friendly manner. The contest was declared open by Vice-Principal Vandana Sharma. The event was organised by the Chess Association, Panchkula. More than 300 participants from various cities of Haryana participated in it and competeed against their peers in different age categories.

DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt

Students displayed their confidence and talent through an impressive morning assembly covering all major occasions of Eid, Buddh Purnima and Thanksgiving. The students reminded everyone about the importance of talking politely and respecting everyone without any discrimination.

Principal Dr Seema Dutt commended the students for spreading the message of kindness and encouraged them to practice ‘giving’ without seeking anything in return. Also, she presented gifts to the helping staff of the school to acknowledge their contribution in everyday routine.

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

Earth Day was celebrated at the school to raise awareness about protecting the planet and recognising global crisis of environment degradation. Students presented an exhibition on the theme ‘Mother Earth’.

The much-awaited exhibition enabled everyone to “see the world in a different light” and ignited the minds of young learners with the concept of 3Rs — reduce, recycle and reuse.

St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with the ICTRC — a national-level counsellor’s training and research organisation — the school hosted a webinar for principals and chairmen of schools in Northern India and in the Gulf countries. The main objective was to provide school administrators, a platform to develop conceptual understanding of the need of a teacher as a counsellor. This was done to provide leadership and direction to the guidance programme in their school. The session was attended by more than 650 national and international school heads and owners. Dr VS Ravindran, Director General, ICTRC, said when a teacher is empowered to be a counsellor as well, he/she will be able to engage in a dialogue with the child to debrief and empathise. Monica Chawla, Principal of the host school, recapitulated the webinar’s learnings under developmental phase, preventive phase and remedial phase. Dr Ravindran also addressed the queries and inspired the teachers to be influencers, positive thinkers andadvocates of constructive criticism.

DC Model School, Panchkula

To appreciate and thank the industrious workers of the school, Labour Day was celebrated on the campus. A special assembly was organised wherein students of classes I to V honoured them by presenting ‘Thank You’ cards and bouquets. The students expressed their gratitude through poetry recitation and speeches. A PPT presentation highlighted the history and importance of the day. Students of senior classes were shown motivational videos based on the dignity of labour and were also sensitised about respecting all types of work.

Students of the kindergarten section prepared beautiful cards and presented these to their nannies. Principal Usha Gupta acknowledged the importance of all workers and urged the students to respect and appreciate their efforts.

Sri Sukhmani Int’l School, Dera Bassi

To acknowledge the efforts of the labour force that works tirelessly, Labour Day, was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. Tiny-tots of pre-school and pre-primary prepared ‘Thank You’ cards and gave these to the school helpers. The teachers briefed the children about Labour Day and its importance. Principal Poonam Sharma said, “We all must learn to respect and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the working class”. Director Kanwaljit Kaur lauded the efforts of students and teachers and highlighted the importance of hard work. “We must foster better understanding of the importance of workers in our society”, she added.

Class XII students go down memory lane

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, bid adieu to the students of Class XII. Reminiscing their years at the school, Yuvraj Chandra, Sanchit Vashisht, Kaumud Sharma, Lakshita Jain, Krishna Gulati, Dhruv Batta, Sanjana Gurung, Raghav Gupta, Aarav Sen Mehta and Mishti Broor struck an emotional chord with their moving anecdotes and words of inspiration.

The outgoing students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers and parents. Executive Director Capt AJ Singh motivated the outgoing students with his words of experience and wisdom, advising them to become men and women of character and constantly strive to make wise choices in life.

Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

As part of the Earth Day celebrations, senior faculty members, along with a few students, met prominent people in the city to carry out discussions and chart out plans to save the planet. The students met Renu Bala Gupta (Mayor), Anish Yadav (Deputy Commissioner), Ganga Ram Punia (Superintendent of Police), Megha Bhandari (MC Sector 6) and Pritpal Singh Pannu (Chairman at NIFAA, Karnal).

The discussions revolved around saving the Earth and making the planet liveable. The students were appreciated by the government officials and representatives as they gave profound suggestions to undo the environmental damage. The officials were given saplings too by the students.

Students give wings to imagination with craft

CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, conducted various craft activities for students of classes IV to VIII. The aim was to boost their imagination and creative skills. The students showcased their talent and creativity by making beautiful key chains, colourful bookmarks, pop-up cards and dangling windchimes. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of students. She said, “Kudos to our budding artists who have made a great effort in giving shape to their imagination. Similarly, you will also give shape to your dreams. Well done!”

Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Special assemblies were conducted in senior as well as junior wing to appreciate and celebrate the efforts of the labour force on International Workers’ Day, which is also called Labour Day. The assembly was presented by students of Class II-A and Class X-B in their respective wings.

They started the assembly by reciting a few poems and singing songs. Later, the students presented a heart-warming skit and the teachers briefed the children about the importance of the Labour Day.

ACNP Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

The school organised a salad-decoration competition for students of classes III to V to inculcate healthy food habits in them. The participants revealed their creativity through beautiful designs and patterns formed inthe mouth-watering vegetable salads. Cleanliness, taste and presentation were the basic criteria of judgement. The judges told the students to include salad in their diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

PML SD Public School, Chd

To imbibe the virtue of giving and helping the lesser fortunate among students, the school donated 1,500 books to needy students of GGDSD college, Fatehgarh Churian. Principal Monica Sharma appreciated the selfless efforts of the students and teachers.

St Soldier’s Int’l School, Mohali

To create awareness about colours, 'Red Day' was celebrated in the primary wing. Tiny tots came dressed in red and were welcomed by their teachers, also wearing red clothes. Various activities were conducted by activity in charge Deepa Sood. The little ones sang songs and sorted fruits and vegetables on the basis of their colour. They relished red drink Rooh Afza and red food items during break time and got red tattoos painted on their faces by their respective teachers.

Aanchal Int’l School, Chd

The school observed a week for inculcating good eating habits among students. Along with tiffin breaks, fruit breaks have also been introduced in the time table. A ‘healthy tiffin competition’ was organised for students from kindergarten to Class V in which they brought nutritious food in their tiffins. They were told about advantages of healthy food over junk food. Good eating habits such as eating slowly, avoiding having meals or snacks while watching TV, eating meals together as a family and encouraging students to drink more water, were some of the tips shared with the students by their teachers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

6
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

9
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes