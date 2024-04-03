Investiture ceremony at Mount Carmel School, Una

The school organised an investiture ceremony of the student council. Additional SP Munish Dhadwal was the chief guest. He appointed Head Boy, Head Girl, Junior Head Boy, Junior Head Girl, Captains, and Vice-Captains of various houses. Students paraded with pride, showcasing unity and discipline. ASP Dhadwal’s emphasised the essence of leadership and responsibility. Principal Fr Abraham lauded the selected leaders for their outstanding qualities. The ceremony culminated in a palpable sense of purpose and commitment. Newly appointed student council members vowed to be exemplary role models. The ceremony ended with cheers and applause, echoing the school’s spirit of excellence. Fr Sebastian, Sr Elsy and Sr Prerna were present.

