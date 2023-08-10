Investiture ceremony at Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The investiture ceremony, marking the formation of the new Student Council for the academic session 2023-24, was held at the school. The chief guest for the ceremony was Major General Ajay H Chauhan (VSM), Director General, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, AFPI, Mohali. Parents of the new Student Council members were also invited on the occasion. Principal Poonamjit Kaur, along with the chief guest, Vice-Principal Raina Chona and Junior Wing Head Sarika Sharma conferred the badges to the Student Council members. A skit and dance were presented by students of Class VIII, IX and X to highlight the leadership qualities and teamwork required to achieve success in life. Head Girl Nidhi Rana and Head Boy Naitik Goel motivated the newly elected members to take up this responsibility bestowed upon them with great zeal and enthusiasm.

#Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Mohali