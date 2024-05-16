Investiture ceremony at St Mary’s School, Chandigarh

To inculcate the sense of responsibility and commitment among the students and to create awareness about self-governance, an investiture ceremony was held at the school. This year’s student council embodies a diverse blend of talent and dedication, with Harshveer Shekhawat and Inayat Sahota leading as the Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. They are supported by Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl, House Captains, Vice-Captains, Sports Captain, Sports Vice-Captain, and presidents and vice-presidents of various school clubs. As they took their oath of office, pledging to serve their peers and the school community with dedication and impartiality, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham, commended the newly appointed leaders, urging them to exemplify integrity, empathy and diligence in their roles. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao echoed these sentiments, encouraging the student council to embrace their roles with enthusiasm and dedication. As the investiture ceremony drew to a close, it was also an occasion to celebrate excellence in different fields. Students who excelled in different inter-school competition were honoured, inspiring their peers to strive for excellence in all endeavours. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

