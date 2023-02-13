Investiture ceremony at YPS, Mohali

The school held an investiture ceremony to formally appoint the new Prefectorial Council for the 2023-24 academic session. The programme commenced with a rendition of "You raise me up" by the school choir. The outgoing Prefectorial Council (2022-23) handed over the charge to the new council members who were administered the oath of office by school Director Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd). In his address, the Director appreciated the exemplary work done by the previous council and urged the newly sworn-in council to carry out their responsibilities with utmost sincerity. The new student council of the senior wing will be headed by Aryan Gupta as the Head Boy and Sabreen Kaur Mann as the Head Girl. Ruhaan Gandotra and Dhriti Bansal were appointed Head Boy and Head Girl of the Junior Wing. The outgoing Head Boy, Balsher Singh Tiwana, and the Head Girl, Jasleen Kaur, addressed the gathering and motivated the new appointments to set a benchmark for their juniors who will someday step into their shoes. The ceremony concluded with a gidda performance by students.
