Investiture ceremony held at AKSIPS -123 Smart School Mohali

The Investiture Ceremony at the school for the academic session 2023-24 was held on the school premises. The event was presided over by Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra, Associate Director (Administration) Sidhant Kalra and Principal Anjali Singh. Before the ceremony and conferring the responsibilities on to the students, The annual school election was held for electing students for the post of the Head Boy and Head Girl. Students of classes VIII to X took part in the election process which began almost one month ago. Afterwards, names of the elected members were announced in the Investiture Ceremony to felicitate the new school council. They were conferred with badges and sashes by Jasdeep Kalra and Siddhant Kalra. They congratulated and advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties. Arsh Arora: Head boy, Aastha Sharma: Head girl, Dev: Deputy Head Boy and Riya Dhand: Deputy Head Girl along with two house prefects from each house took an oath to deliver their duties promptly and effectively. Iqbal House in-charge Neelam along with prefects Kashif and Gurnoor were felicitated with a school trophy for the previous year's performance. The School Song was sung by the school choir and a dance was performed by the students. Principal Anjali Singh appreciated, congratulated and reminded them that with position came responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. She advised them to be role models for others.