Investiture ceromony at DAV Senior Secondary School, Manai

The Investiture ceremony was held on the premises of the school to encourage and kindle leadership qualities in students. The Student Council for the session 2023-24 was formed. The outgoing prefectorial council 2023-24 handed over the charge to the new council members. The students were chosen for the school post. The Principal of the school, Dinesh Kaushal, appreciated the work done by the previous council and urged the newly sworn in council to carry out their responsibility with Sincerity. The newly formed council Head Boy Saksham (Class XII) Head Girl Aditi (Class XII), Deputy Head Boy Arsh, Deputy Head Girl Kashish Jasrotia, Sports Captain (boy) Anuj, Sports Captain (girl) Tanisha, Cultural Captain (boy) Anshulesh, Cultural Captain (girl) Bhavika. Eco Club Captain (girl) Kashish Walia, and Vice-Echo Club Captain Sidhant. The newly appointed House Captain of Aryabhatt was Anamika and vice-house captain Divyansh. Bhaskar House Captain was Shreya and vice-Captain Nitika Bharti. For CV Raman House, Captain was Anish Thakur and vice-captain Vipashu. For S Ramanujan House, Captain was Mohit and vice-captain Mehak.