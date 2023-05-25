Investiture Ceromony at St Mary's School, Mahadia

The school held the investiture ceremony 2023-24. All newly appointed students councillors were honoured with badges and sachets by the principal, Prateek Benjamin, coordinator Noble Prateek and the vice-principal, Jomon. House captains and vice-captains were honoured by the house in-charges and assistant house in-charges, respectively. The principal's address was a great inspiration for the students and he wished them all success in their activities.