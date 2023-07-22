Investiture-cum-felicitation ceremony organised at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The investiture-cum-felicitation ceremony was held for the newly elected members of the School Council and School Cabinet. Dr Ritika Vashisht, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala, Esha Bansal, Director (Academics), OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, and the proud parents of academic toppers were present. School Principal Neelam Sharma talked about the spirit of ‘mounting high’ and ‘leading by example’, while administering the oath to the Student Council, led by Head Girl Siya Bansal and Head Boy Yashasvi Kishore. CBSE Class XII board examination topper Anushi, second position holder Keshav and third rank holder Himaya were rewarded with ‘Suman Parkash Award’. Uttampreet, Anya and Vishesh, the first, second and third rank holder of Class X (Session 2022- 23) were felicitated with trophy and appreciation certificate. Besides this, all the toppers from Class I to IX and XI were also felicitated. Teachers were awarded for excellence in their field. The mesmerising cultural performances presented by the Opsians won the applause of one and all present. Dr Ritika Vashisht congratulated all the awardees.

#Ambala