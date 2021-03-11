Investitute ceremony at St Mary's School, Chandigarh

The school organised investiture ceremony for the session 2022-2023 to hand over the responsibility of leading the school from the front to deserving students. The ceremony started with a prayer. The new members of the school council took an oath and were given sashes and badges by the Principal and the Vice-Principal. This year’s council comprises Akshit Kanwar (Head Boy), Siya Arora (Head Girl), the Deputy Head Boy and Deputy Head Girl along with the house captains and vice captains, the Sports Captain, Sports Vice-Captain and presidents and vice-presidents of different clubs of the school. The newly elected council members pledged to work earnestly for the betterment of the school. Chairman, Father Jacob George and Principal, Dr Martin Das Rao congratulated the council members and motivated them to take up their duties sincerely with full commitment. They inspired and encouraged them to excel in their future endeavours.
