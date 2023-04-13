Invictus International School, Amritsar

The school organised the "Good Health Week" programme to observe World Health Day. Gowri Bansal, an expert on emotional awareness and intelligence, brought forth the significance of emotional intelligence. She told the students about the key differences between sympathy and empathy, IQ and EQ. “Openly expressing our emotions while sharing our personal experiences with our parents on a daily basis should be a routine in every child’s life,” she said. Another speaker, Mrighya Chattha, a dietitian and nutritionist, spoke on how healthy eating and good living habits played an important role in students’ overall performance.
