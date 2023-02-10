Ishita, Ananya win Brain Bee Competition

Two students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, have won the regional level of the Chandigarh Regional Brain Bee Competition. The competition was organised by the Department of Neurology, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Ishita and Ananya, studying in Class XI (Medical) had qualified for the regional level of the competition. Ishita has topped the competition and will represent the region in the national level to be held in Delhi in April. Principal Mrs. Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and Dr Shobha Gupta, the mentor.