It won’t change

It will be the same as the beginning

We all came in crying,

Willing to leave.

We started strangers

And slowly grew closer.

Many came and left,

A journey, that’s what it felt.

We grew together

And made bonds,

The bonds of friendship,

Which we wish never broke.

We came as children totally aimless

We started the journey clueless

It was hard, but fun,

Took me years to realise it was the start of a long run

As we grew older,

The path became harder.

But now I had friends, I could believe

Well, that was a relieve

We fought and played and got hurt

But we were still together.

Today, as I look back, it just makes me,

Maybe I am just overthinking,

But it always gets my heart sinking,

It may be our last year in school

We will be leaving very soon.

Always, it was the ending

Out which we were thinking

But now as it comes in sight

I wish I could hold time really tight.

It will be the same as the beginning

We all came in crying

And we believing the way very same

But now we will carry a precious

Load of memories

Which in our hearts will always be.

Gurnoor Kaur, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur