It won’t change
It will be the same as the beginning
We all came in crying,
Willing to leave.
We started strangers
And slowly grew closer.
Many came and left,
A journey, that’s what it felt.
We grew together
And made bonds,
The bonds of friendship,
Which we wish never broke.
We came as children totally aimless
We started the journey clueless
It was hard, but fun,
Took me years to realise it was the start of a long run
As we grew older,
The path became harder.
But now I had friends, I could believe
Well, that was a relieve
We fought and played and got hurt
But we were still together.
Today, as I look back, it just makes me,
Maybe I am just overthinking,
But it always gets my heart sinking,
It may be our last year in school
We will be leaving very soon.
Always, it was the ending
Out which we were thinking
But now as it comes in sight
I wish I could hold time really tight.
It will be the same as the beginning
We all came in crying
And we believing the way very same
But now we will carry a precious
Load of memories
Which in our hearts will always be.
Gurnoor Kaur, Class XI, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
