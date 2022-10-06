Ivy International School, Shimla

The school organised Autumn Carnival for the session 2022- 2023. The theme for the event was ‘We are one’ and the students showcased their talent by performing different dances from different countries. The function was presided over by Lalit Jain, (IAS) Director, Department of Environment, Science and Technology, HP. Rajesh Sharma, (IFS) Director Youth and Sports Department, HP was the guest of honour on the occasion. Various cultural performances were showcased by the students from Nursery to Class XII. The Chief Guest addressed the audience. Parents of students, visited various food and games stalls put up by the students and the staff members together. The much-awaited performance by AC Bhardwaj (popular pahadi folk singer) and the famous band Trikonmiti added zing to the festivities.