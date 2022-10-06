Ivy International School, Shimla

The school organised Autumn Carnival for the session 2022- 2023. The theme for the event was ‘We are one’ and the students showcased their talent by performing different dances from different countries. The function was presided over by Lalit Jain, (IAS) Director, Department of Environment, Science and Technology, HP. Rajesh Sharma, (IFS) Director Youth and Sports Department, HP was the guest of honour on the occasion. Various cultural performances were showcased by the students from Nursery to Class XII. The Chief Guest addressed the audience. Parents of students, visited various food and games stalls put up by the students and the staff members together. The much-awaited performance by AC Bhardwaj (popular pahadi folk singer) and the famous band Trikonmiti added zing to the festivities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...