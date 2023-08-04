Jagat Jyoti Sen Sec School, Rani ka Bagh, Amritsar

Students celebrated Teej with great joy and fervour on the school campus. The campus was decorated with swings and items related to Teej. Girls showcased their art by presenting folk songs, dance and gidda. Mukesh Puri, Director of the school, congratulated the staff members and students on Teej and spoke about the culture of Punjab which would help the students to stay connected with their roots and culture.
