Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rani Ka Bagh

The school's summer camp culminated with an exuberant closing ceremony. The highlight of the event was the celebration of Father's Day. More than 60 students enrolled for fun-filled activities like sports dance, music, yoga, art and craft and more. Harvinder Singh Sandhu, BJP president, was the chief guest on the occasion. He applauded the efforts of Director Mukesh Puri for providing a conducive and holistic learning environment to the students. Pupils showcased their creations through an exhibition of art and craft. At the end, a magic show was organised.