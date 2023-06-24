Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rani Ka Bagh

The school's summer camp culminated with an exuberant closing ceremony. The highlight of the event was the celebration of Father's Day. More than 60 students enrolled for fun-filled activities like sports dance, music, yoga, art and craft and more. Harvinder Singh Sandhu, BJP president, was the chief guest on the occasion. He applauded the efforts of Director Mukesh Puri for providing a conducive and holistic learning environment to the students. Pupils showcased their creations through an exhibition of art and craft. At the end, a magic show was organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi
Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...
Prime Minister Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US State Visit
This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt
Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search under way near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The encounter takes place in the forward Ranger Nullah area ...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector
On June 23, at around 9 pm, BSF troops detect the movement o...
At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
All-time high temperature for this month was on June 29, 197...