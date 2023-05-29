Jagat Jyoti Sr Sec School, Rani Ka Bagh

The school organised an Inter-House Santosh Puri Memorial Cricket Tournament at DAV College, Sports Complex. Prof HS Walia was the chief guest. Director Mukesh Puri presided over the function. The matches were played among four houses, Santosh Puri, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Mother Teresa and Madame Marie Curie. Rani Lakshmi Bai House was the winner of the tournament by six wickets. The prizes were distributed among the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota
ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with India...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Sub...
7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident
10 third-year students left the college premises in a car ea...