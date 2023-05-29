Jagat Jyoti Sr Sec School, Rani Ka Bagh

The school organised an Inter-House Santosh Puri Memorial Cricket Tournament at DAV College, Sports Complex. Prof HS Walia was the chief guest. Director Mukesh Puri presided over the function. The matches were played among four houses, Santosh Puri, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Mother Teresa and Madame Marie Curie. Rani Lakshmi Bai House was the winner of the tournament by six wickets. The prizes were distributed among the students.