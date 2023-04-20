Jagat Jyoti Sr Sec School, Rani Ka Bagh, Amritsar

Kindergarten students came dressed in Punjabi attires to celebrate Baisakhi. A colourful programme depicting the culture of Punjab was presented. Managing Director Mukesh Puri congratulated students on the eve of Baisakhi. In the end, he acknowledged the role of martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, who sacrificed their lives for the country.
