Jai Public School, Adhoi

The school conducted a parent orientation session. Principal and chief speaker Dr Neelam Jain counselled the parents on how to motivate students for learning with understanding instead of cramming. The session concluded with a vote of thanks and gratitude from parents towards school to arrange such sessions.
