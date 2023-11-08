Jai Public Sr Sec School, Banuri

Mehndi competition was held on the occasion of Karva Chauth on the school premises. The programme was inaugurated by the school MD Trilok Singh. The girl students applied henna on the hands of all the teachers. The patterns and designs created by them garnered a lot of appreciation. Ritika won the first prize, Shivangi bagged second, while Shavi secured third position.
