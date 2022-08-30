Jainendra, Gurukul, Sector-1, Panchkula

The school dazzled with the presence of Bollywood celebrities like famous director Mr K.C Bokadia, Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar who came to promote their upcoming Punjabi movie 'Bhoot uncle tusi great ho'. The school management, staff members and students welcomed the celebrities who school students tips on pursuing a career in acting. K.C. Bokadia, the director of the film, also announced to donate the profit from the movie for the needy.