Jainendra Gurukul Sr, Sec. School, Sector-1, Panchkula

Graduation day ceremony was held at the school for tiny tots of primary wing. School was decked up for the occasion. Beautifully made charts depicting the progress and activities undertaken by students during the academic year were displayed in the school courtyard for parents to see and appreciate. Prizes were distributed for excellence in academics.Kids looked dapper in their graduation robes and caps and Principal of the School, Renu Sharma, exhorted the students to work hard and be responsible citizens of India.
