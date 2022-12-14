Jainendra players bag medals in taekwondo, judo

Two students of Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, Aaryan Choudhary and Krishan Kumar of Class X, bagged gold medal in the 68 kg weight category and bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category, respectively, in CBSE North Zone Taekwondo Championship which was held in Rohtak. One more student from the school, named Mohit, got bronze medal in the 83 kg weight category in the Judo CBSE North Zone-II Championship, which was held in Sonepat. Their triumph was lauded by Principal Leena Sood and the management members.