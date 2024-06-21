Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, students win medals in taekwondo championship

The school represented Panchkula at the Sub-Junior, Cadet, and Junior Haryana State Taekwondo Championship 2024 held in Sirsa, Haryana. The school’s athletes delivered exceptional performances, bringing home prestigious medals. Harman, competing in the Cadets category under 172 cm, secured a silver medal. Demonstrating skill, determination, and sportsmanship, Harman’s performance was a highlight of the event, earning him recognition and accolades. In the Junior category under 55 kg, Karan Thakur showcased remarkable talent and resilience, clinching a bronze medal. His dedication and hard work paid off, contributing to the school’s overall success at the championship. The achievements of Harman and Karan Thakur reflect the high standards of training and commitment at Jainendra Public School. The school’s administration, coaches, and fellow students extended their heartfelt congratulations to the medallists and expressed pride in their accomplishments. Principal Leena Sood commented, “We are incredibly proud of Harman and Karan for their outstanding performances at the Haryana State Taekwondo Championship. Their success is a testament to their hard work and the excellent training provided by our coach. We look forward to more such achievements in the future.”

