Jainendra Public School, Pkl

The school celebrated Children's Day. To make the event more memorable for the kids, Joint Secretary of Jainendra Gurukul Vishal Oswal and the president of hospital (Sewa hi Sewa) Ramesh Aggarwal also graced the occasion. The day focused on children and their enjoyment. The celebrations commenced with the morning prayer by the Sarojini House teachers. This was followed by a variety of fun-filled activities for the children. The teachers made the day special by showcasing students' fear of exams in the form of 'qawwali'. Principal Leena Sood motivated the students to have an optimistic outlook towards life.