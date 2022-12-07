Jashanjit, Swastik win medals in athletic

The District Athletics Association, SAS Nagar, organised its 17th Athletic Championship 2022. The event was held at Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali. Jashanjit Singh and Swastik of Class XI of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, won bronze medal in 400 m and 1500 m race, respectively. School Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the team.
