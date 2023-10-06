Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Fatehpur Rajputan

The 25th Youth Parliament was organised by the school. The event was attended by Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA of Sanaur, and Dr Gurmeet Singh,Chairman of the Block Samiti. Sunita Devi, Principal, JNV, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Karamjeet Kaur, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, were also present. The welcome speech was delivered by Gurjinder Singh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Patiala. The highlight of the evening was an awe-inspiring portrayal of parliamentary proceedings, brilliantly executed by the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Patiala. The youngsters assumed the roles of Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker, and various other dignitaries integral to the intricate workings of Indian democratic system. The distinguished chief guest and other revered dignitaries present at the event showered their admiration upon the impeccable display of talent and dedication exhibited by the young participants. The grand spectacle culminated with a vote of thanks delivered by ML Varma, PGT (Physics).

