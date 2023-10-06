Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Fatehpur Rajputan

The 25th Youth Parliament was organised by the school. The event was attended by Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, MLA of Sanaur, and Dr Gurmeet Singh,Chairman of the Block Samiti. Sunita Devi, Principal, JNV, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Karamjeet Kaur, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, were also present. The welcome speech was delivered by Gurjinder Singh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Patiala. The highlight of the evening was an awe-inspiring portrayal of parliamentary proceedings, brilliantly executed by the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Patiala. The youngsters assumed the roles of Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha Speaker, and various other dignitaries integral to the intricate workings of Indian democratic system. The distinguished chief guest and other revered dignitaries present at the event showered their admiration upon the impeccable display of talent and dedication exhibited by the young participants. The grand spectacle culminated with a vote of thanks delivered by ML Varma, PGT (Physics).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...