Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Patiala

Brigadier (Dr) SS Paramar (retired), Deputy Director, Union Ministry of Defence, delivered a lecture on the occasion of "My Land, My Country" and "Epic of Valour" programmes at the school. He conveyed a message to the students to be dedicated to both education and national service. He emphasised that serving the nation is a noble task and encouraged students to move forward while keeping the ideals of freedom fighters in mind. Principal Gurjinder Singh mentioned that students who aspire to enter the service sector should be prepared with a sense of national duty. The program ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Gurjinder Singh.