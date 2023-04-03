Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pekhubela, Una

The school was selected for Vigyan Jyoti Phase-III, a flagship programme of the Department of Science and Technology. It has been successfully implemented for the girls of Classes X and XII. Various activities have been undertaken to motivate and inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education. Visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Una, organisation of science camps, online support classes, CSTEM activities, tinkering activities, role model interaction, parent-student counseling, etc. have been done at regular intervals. Resource material was distributed to them for the preparation of competitive exams. A scholarship amount of Rs 1,000 p/m has been given to Vigyan Jyoti scholars of Class XII for the 2022-2023 session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...