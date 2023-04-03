Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Pekhubela, Una

The school was selected for Vigyan Jyoti Phase-III, a flagship programme of the Department of Science and Technology. It has been successfully implemented for the girls of Classes X and XII. Various activities have been undertaken to motivate and inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education. Visit to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Una, organisation of science camps, online support classes, CSTEM activities, tinkering activities, role model interaction, parent-student counseling, etc. have been done at regular intervals. Resource material was distributed to them for the preparation of competitive exams. A scholarship amount of Rs 1,000 p/m has been given to Vigyan Jyoti scholars of Class XII for the 2022-2023 session.