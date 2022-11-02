Jayant, a promising swimmer

Jayant Punj is a young state and national-level promising swimmer. He is a student of Class XII (non medical) in AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh. He has participated in various swimming competitions at State and National Level. In the U-19 age category he has won two gold medals in 50m freestyle and 10m freestyle in Chandigarh State Inter School swimming competition held this year. He has also participated in various national events like the 48th Junior National Swimming Championship held at Bhubaneswar, 75th Senior National Swimming Championship at Guwahati and 36th National Games in Gujarat