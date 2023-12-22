JBCN International School, Oshiwara

The school hosted second edition of the Christmas carnival. The event featured a diverse range of games, stalls and exciting rides catering to children of all ages. Various stalls for bake sales and photobooths were set up. Rotary Sanskaardham Academy, dedicated to children with auditory and speech impairments, and Learning Space Foundation, focused on rural education upliftment, set up stalls to garner support for their cause.
