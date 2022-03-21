In The News

JEE (Main), Board exam dates have parents worried

Gurugram, March 21

With the JEE Main scheduled between April 21 to May 4 and only two attempts allowed this time, over 600 Gurugram parents have approached the government seeking a change in the dates for the exam. The parents claim that the entrance examination will clash with the board exams, leaving students harried and reduction in attempts from four to just two is also unjustified.

“As the Education Minister had stated last year that from 2021, JEE Main would be conducted four times in a year to allow more chances to srtudents seeking admission to engineering and architecture courses and as it was never mentioned anywhere in the information bulletin of JEE Main 2021 that the provision of four attempts was just a one-time measure. All of us had planned our preparation in accordance with 4 attempts and the last-minute reduction in the number of attempts has caused a great deal of anxiety and panic among the students and parents. A lot of us have been forced to consider taking a drop owing to this reason,” read the letter shot to the Centre by the Gurgaon Parents’ Association.

It further added that the hectic scheduling of the two sessions of JEE Main right in between most of the board exams was also making it difficult for students to prepare for both the exams. “They cannot give their best as both are crucial examinations. The pattern and methodology of preparation of both the exams are different. They have to prepare the syllabus of both Class XI and XII for JEE. Also, there are additional subjects that they have to prepare for the board exams, apart from physics, chemistry and mathematics,” added the letter.

"They take plea of everything going offline but forget that children have completed an entire session online and thus this will be too hectic. As per the current schedule, most of us would only get one attempt as the other one would be either overlapping with the board exam dates or will fall quite near to the exam".

Ever since the NTA started conducting JEE Main, there has been a gap of at least 84-86 days between the first and last session of JEE Main each year. This year, the gap between the first and last session has been reduced to just 19 days, which leaves little scope/time for us to make improvement in our rank/percentile if our first attempt doesn’t go well,” said Pradeep Rawat, President of the association.

