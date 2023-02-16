JEE Mains: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal excel

Moulik Jindal and Raghav Goyal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, have topped in the tricity with a percentile of 99.9973152 in JEE Mains. Twelve students from the school have secured a percentile above 99. Both toppers attributed their success to passion and consistency. Students who scored above 99 percentile are Harsh Taya (99.9406), Rohan Mahakur (99.893), Vaasu Kansal (99.8908), Nikhil Verma (99.8125), Sanchit Garg (99.7516), Puranjay (99.6788), Kabir Sandhu (99.6036), Tanush Sharma (99.5543), Sanyam Kansal (99.5225) and Sasmit (99.51). Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and their parents.