Jharkhand allows schools in all districts to reopen from March 7

PTI

Ranchi, Feb 25

The Jharkhand government on Friday allowed schools in all districts of the state to reopen from class one onwards as the Covid situation has improved.

Earlier the government had allowed schools to reopen for all classes in 17 out of 24 districts barring Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which had been reporting comparatively higher number of COVID cases. In these seven districts schools were earlier allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from February 1.

However, offline exams have been barred for class I to VIII in these seven districts till March 31, 2022, a statement from the state government said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday.

Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were allowed to reopen earlier.