Jindal Vidya Mandir, Sholtu

NCC cadets of the school attended the yearly training camp at Rampur Bushahr. A total of 355 cadets from 15 different institutions participated in different activities. The Commanding Officer of 8 HP Batallion, Lt Col Nirmal Jeet Singh Sidhu, encouraged the cadets and taught them the basic life skills, like hardworking and discipline. It was a whole new experience for the students which will definitely help them to become responsible citizen and asset to the society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker
State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party ha...
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Ajit Pawar pulls off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday,...