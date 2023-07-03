Jindal Vidya Mandir, Sholtu

NCC cadets of the school attended the yearly training camp at Rampur Bushahr. A total of 355 cadets from 15 different institutions participated in different activities. The Commanding Officer of 8 HP Batallion, Lt Col Nirmal Jeet Singh Sidhu, encouraged the cadets and taught them the basic life skills, like hardworking and discipline. It was a whole new experience for the students which will definitely help them to become responsible citizen and asset to the society.