Jiya fencing camp

Jiya, a student of DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, secured the second position in the national cadet games in fencing competition. Jia has also won medals in the district-level, state-level and national-level sports competitions. As many as 570 students from around 23 states participated in the 17th National Cadet Fencing Competition held in Nashik, Maharashtra. Jiya has given her best performance and got the second position. She established her supremacy in fencing by winning gold medal in U-19 held in Jind and again gold medal in the state-level fencing competition held in Sonipat and Yamunanagar. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi, supervisors and fencing trainer Veena Saini wished Jiya all the best for her bright future.