Jiya fencing camp

Jiya, a student of DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, secured the second position in the national cadet games in fencing competition. Jia has also won medals in the district-level, state-level and national-level sports competitions. As many as 570 students from around 23 states participated in the 17th National Cadet Fencing Competition held in Nashik, Maharashtra. Jiya has given her best performance and got the second position. She established her supremacy in fencing by winning gold medal in U-19 held in Jind and again gold medal in the state-level fencing competition held in Sonipat and Yamunanagar. Principal Dr DD Vidyarthi, supervisors and fencing trainer Veena Saini wished Jiya all the best for her bright future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab’s Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada
Manpreet Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accid...